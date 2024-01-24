Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 88, and telecast details

The 88th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-2024 sees Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 24).

Telugu Titans have had a forgettable outing this season and are currently languishing at the bottom of the ladder. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Co. have only picked up two wins this season in 15 matches.

Much to the delight of the fans, Telugu Titans broke their eight-match losing streak after registering an emphatic 49-32 win over UP Yoddhas on Saturday. However, they couldn’t keep their winning momentum going, losing their next game against Haryana Steelers 30-37.

Facing them are Tamil Thalaivas, who find themselves at number ten on the points tally. In 14 matches, Thalaivas have secured five wins and would be keen to move up the ladder.

Tamil Thalaivas’ recent form inspires a lot of confidence. They are coming off the back of two consecutive wins and will be keen to make it three in a row.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, 88th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 24, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans: L W L L L

Tamil Thalaivas: W W L W L

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Robin Chaudhary, Sandeep Dhull, Parvesh Bhainswal, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Mohit, Milad Jabbari, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Shankar Gadai, Omkar R.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Selvamani K, Vishal Chahal, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Nitin Singh, Jatin, Satish Kannan, Masanamuthu Lakshanan, M Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi and Ritik.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas KC Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R, Robin Chaudhary, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Sandeep Dhull.

Tamil Thalaivas

Narender, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction

In a high-voltage encounter, all eyes will be on Telugu Titans’ captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. He had a forgettable outing in the last game but one can expect him to come back stronger. His form would be crucial to the Telugu Titans’ chances.

Nevertheless, Tamil Thalaivas will go into the tournament as favorites keeping in mind their recent form. In the last four games, Thalaivas have managed to secure victories on three occasions.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win the match

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar