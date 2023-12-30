Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 47, and telecast details

Telugu Titans and U Mumba will square off in the 47th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday at 8 pm IST.

Telugu Titans faced their sixth loss in their recent game against Bengaluru Bulls, following a 37-36 triumph over Haryana Steelers. Despite Pawan Sehrawat's Super 10 and Ajit Pawar's High 5, the Titans suffered a narrow 31-33 defeat. This unfortunate outcome has left them at the bottom of the PKL 10 points table.

On the other hand, the Mumbai franchise is riding high on success, having secured its third consecutive win in the last match against the Bengal Warriors with a score of 39-37. The team displayed an all-round effort, with standout performances from Mahender Singh, who claimed a High 5, and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, who secured eight raid points.

U Mumba seem to be on a roll with their current form, setting them up for potential ongoing success. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans are undoubtedly hungry for their second win as they look to improve their standing in the league.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, 47 Match PKL 2023

Date: December 30, 2023, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans (TEL): L W L L L

U Mumba (MUM): W W W L L

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Player Squads

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Nitin, Vijay, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Robin Chaudhary, Ajit Pandurang Pawar

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh, Rinku, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Kunal

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (C), Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Ajit Pawar, Omkar More, Mohit, Sandeep Dhull

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (C), Rinku, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Visvanath V, Sombir, Mahender Singh

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Match Prediction

Telugu Titans and U Mumba have met in 16 matches where the latter has emerged victorious in nine games, while the Titans have secured five wins.

In the current standings, the Titans find themselves at the bottom, having suffered six losses. Meanwhile, U Mumba are entering the upcoming contest with the momentum of three consecutive wins.

Taking into account the head-to-head record and the present form of the two teams, it appears that U Mumba are in a more confident position and are likely to emerge victorious in the upcoming game.

Prediction: U Mumba to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda