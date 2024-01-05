Pro Kabaddi 2023 - U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 player battles to watch out for

U Mumba will kick off their home leg against Bengaluru Bulls in Match No. 56 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on January 5 at 9 PM IST.

U Mumba has had a promising start to the new campaign, winning five of their seven matches, losing just twice. They have a well-balanced squad with a healthy mix of seasoned campaigners and youngsters.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have experienced a lacklustre season so far, securing only four wins out of their 10 games. They are currently ranked 10th in the table.

On this note, let's delve into three-player battles to watch out for in this game.

#1 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Saurabh Nandal

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has emerged as the top all-rounder for U Mumba in his debut season, amassing a total of 64 points. The Iranian is a quality raider, utilizing his height, pace, and smartness on the field.

He will likely have an interesting battle against Bengaluru Bulls' Saurabh Nandal, who has claimed 28 tackle points in 10 matches so far. Despite Nandal's slow start on the collective front, his individual game has been full of defensive acumen, making him a key asset for his team in the current season.

#2 Bharat vs Rinku

Bharat has showcased excellent form in the current season, accumulating a total of 79 raid points in 10 games. His tall stature and reflexes contribute to his consistent performance, with only a couple of games being exceptions. Notably, he has executed three super raids, adding to his impressive raiding record.

On the defensive front, Rinku has played three matches and secured 23 tackle points. Displaying an upward trend in form of late, he is expected to be in top condition for the game tonight. Rinku's improved performance adds strength to the defensive strategy of the team U Mumba.

#3 Guman Singh vs Surjeet Singh

Guman Singh has been a dynamic force in the current season, amassing an impressive 54 raid points in just seven games. His agility and effective support to Zafa in raiding has contributed significantly to U Mumba's offensive strategy.

Surjeet Singh, representing Bengaluru Bulls, has accumulated 26 tackle points in 10 games. With vast experience playing for multiple franchises, he stands as a solid defender in the covers. Surjeet's defensive prowess adds stability to the Bengaluru Bulls' backline, making him a key asset for the team.