Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 player battles to watch out for

Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with U Mumba in the 104th match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 4 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to commence at 08:00 pm IST.

With the PKL season well underway, Bengaluru Bulls find themselves in the midst of a rollercoaster campaign. Boasting six wins, nine losses, and two ties in 17 matches, they've showcased flashes of brilliance juxtaposed with moments of struggle.

On the other hand, U Mumba have encountered similar challenges in the ongoing season. With six wins, nine losses, and two ties, they've navigated through a series of ups and downs.

As the two teams prepare to renew their rivalry, the history between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. With U Mumba holding the upper hand in their head-to-head encounters, having emerged victorious in 14 out of 19 meetings, Bengaluru Bulls will be eager to turn the tide and secure a statement win.

With that said, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Guman Singh vs Saurabh Nandal

Guman Singh has emerged as the cornerstone of U Mumba's raiding this season, amassing an impressive 151 raid points in just 16 matches. His improved skills make him a reliable raider for the team. Although he missed yesterday's game due to injury, he is expected to return today and make an impact against Bengaluru Bulls.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Nandal may not be having his best season with 40 tackle points in 16 matches, but his experience remains invaluable. Possessing good tactical knowledge and a strong physique, his seasoned presence on the mat will undoubtedly play a crucial role for his team.

#2 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Surjeet Singh

Zafardanesh has emerged as the find of the season, proving to be the best-performing overseas raider in the current edition of the PKL. With 113 raid points in 16 games for U Mumba, he showcases immense potential and brings a unique skill-set to the team.

On the other hand, Surjeet Singh has been a stalwart for Bengaluru Bulls' defense in the ongoing PKL season. With 48 tackle points in 17 matches, he's proven to be a safe bet for the team. His extensive experience in the league could prove invaluable in crucial moments.

#3 Akshit vs Mahender Singh

Akshit has been delivering strong performances for Bengaluru Bulls recently, showcasing his talent with 35 raid points in just five matches. With the team relying heavily on him for raiding, he boasts a commendable raid strike rate and displays impressive skills on the mat.

As for Mahender Singh, despite his relatively lower tally of 27 tackle points in 13 matches, his experience will be crucial for U Mumba, especially as he faces his former team. His seasoned presence in the defense can provide stability and leadership in critical moments.