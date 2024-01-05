Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 57, and telecast details

U Mumba will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the 57th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. DOME by NSCI in Mumbai will host this exciting clash on Friday, January 5.

U Mumba are currently on a four-game winning streak, including a dominant 52-34 victory over the Telugu Titans in their previous encounter.

The Mumbai-based franchise is all set to play their first home game of the season. They are currently placed fifth in the points table, having won five of their seven games so far and lost just two.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, registered a hard-fought 38-37 victory against the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous game.

With four wins and six losses, the Saurabh Nandal-led side is currently placed eighth in the points table, with 25 points from 10 games. They have a tough task ahead as they gear up to face the home team in their upcoming clash.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, 57th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 5, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

U Mumba (MUM): W W W W L

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W L W L W

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Player Squads

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam.

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (c), Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Visvanath V

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Parteek, and Neeraj Narwal

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

The home team, U Mumba, will enter the game as hot favourites considering their recent form.

Rinku and Sombir single-handedly destroyed the raiding department of the Telugu Titans as the pair picked up five and seven tackle points, respectively. Guman Singh led the raiding unit and registered a well-deserved Super 10 in the game.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be relying heavily on their experienced duo of Surjeet Singh and Saurabh Nandal to contribute to the defensive unit. Apart from Bharat, no other raiders have performed consistently for the team so far.

Prediction: U Mumba to win the match.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls 0 votes