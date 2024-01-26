Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants: 3 player battles to watch out for

Former champions U Mumba are set to go head-to-head with Gujarat Giants in Match 90 on January 26. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to unfold at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna at 09:00 pm IST.

In the current standings of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, U Mumba hold the sixth position with six wins, six losses, and two ties, accumulating a total of 40 points.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are positioned fifth on the points table, securing 44 points from eight wins and six losses in the ongoing season. This sets the stage for an intriguing clash between the two teams, each vying for a crucial victory to improve their standings in the tournament.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Guman Singh vs Sombir

Guman Singh has truly elevated himself to a different level in the current edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, assuming significant responsibilities and guiding U Mumba effectively in the raiding department despite being a young player. With 128 raid points in 14 matches, Guman has exhibited impressive pace, resilience, and potential, solidifying his status as a future star in the league.

On the defensive front, Sombir, the right-corner defender for Gujarat Giants, has had an impressive season so far. Accumulating 38 tackle points in 14 games, Sombir has played a crucial role in Gujarat Giants' defensive strategy. While his performance has been solid, there remains room for further impact as the season progresses.

#2 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Fazel Atrachali

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is making a mark in his debut season in the Pro Kabaddi League with U Mumba, showcasing impressive skills and leveraging his height advantage. In 13 matches, he has accumulated 97 raid points, earning recognition for his standout performances and catching the eye of fans and pundits alike.

On the defensive end, facing Zafardanesh is Fazel Atrachali, the defensive stalwart, often referred to as the "Sultan of Kabaddi." Fazel Atrachali has displayed solid defensive capabilities, contributing with 36 tackle points in 14 matches.

Beyond his individual achievements, Atrachali's leadership skills on the mat have been evident, making him a key asset for Gujarat Giants throughout the season.

#3 Rakesh vs Surinder Singh

Rakesh, the young raider with Gujarat Giants, has had a decent outing in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, featuring in 13 matches and accumulating 73 raid points. His performances have showcased promise and potential, contributing to the team's raiding unit.

Facing Rakesh is Surinder Singh, who, despite playing 14 matches, has only secured 26 tackle points for U Mumba. While Surinder Singh's defensive contribution has not been up to his usual standards, tonight's match presents an opportunity for him to step up, both as a captain and as a defender.