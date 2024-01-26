Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 90, and telecast details

The U Mumba and Gujarat Giants are set to square off in the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023’s Patna leg at the Patliputra indoor stadium on Friday, January 26.

U Mumba faced their second tie of the season in the previous game against Puneri Paltan (32-32) where Guman Singh claimed a Super-10 and Gokulakannan secured a High-5. This marks the second tie in their last five games, including three losses. With six wins and as many losses, they are ranked sixth in the points table.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants lost to Paltan (34-24) in the previous game. Mohammad Nabibaksh was the top raider with seven points while captain Fazel Atrachali earned four tackle points.

Despite the loss, the Giants find themselves in the fifth position with eight victories in 14 games.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants, Match 90, PKL 2023

Date: January 26, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

U Mumba (MUM): T L L T L

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L W L W L

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh, Rinku, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Kunal

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Manuj, Sonu, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohit Gulia, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (C), Gokulakannan M, Guman Singh, Heidarali Ekrami/Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Bittu, Vishvath V, Sombir

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Sombir, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Mohammad Nabibaksh

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

The U Mumba and Gujarat Giants have met on 13 occasions where the latter has won eight games while one ended in a tie. This season, Giants beat Mumba (39-37) during their home leg in December.

Assessing recent form, both teams have lost three out of the last five games. However, the Gujarat-based side have won eight games while the Mumbai-based side have six wins in their overall tally.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda