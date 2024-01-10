Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: 3 Player battles to watch out for

U Mumba will square off against Haryana Steelers in the 65th match of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on Wednesday, January 10.

Both squads have navigated similar journeys in the current edition. U Mumba, securing six wins and enduring four losses, currently holds the fifth position in the points table. While the raiders exhibit commendable performances, the onus is on the defense to step up and win matches.

Haryana Steelers, with a similar six-win and four-loss record, have experienced a fluctuating campaign. In their recent match against Bengal Warriors, a trailing scenario turned triumphant in the final minutes, sealing the victory.

On that note, let's delve into three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Guman Singh vs Mohit

Guman Singh continues to impress for U Mumba, displaying exceptional consistency in Season 10.

In 10 matches, he has notched up an impressive 83 raid points, showcasing a blend of pace and strategic intelligence on the mat. Guman Singh has become the go-to man for U Mumba, contributing significantly to the team's performance.

On the defensive front, Mohit Nandal proves to be a stalwart for Haryana Steelers. With 30 tackle points in 10 matches, he maintains his consistent form from the past season.

Mohit's standout performance came in the last match against Bengal, where he secured a High 5, orchestrating a comeback for his team through effective super tackles.

#2 Zafardanesh vs Jaideep

U Mumba's raiding has taken a surprise turn this season, thanks to the emergence of the Iranian sensation, Zafardanesh. With an impressive 79 raid points in 10 games, he not only demonstrates consistency but also utilizes his quick pace and height advantage to pose a constant threat on the mat.

Zafardanesh's stellar debut performance aligns seamlessly with his significant 68 lakhs bid price, justifying the team's investment.

On the flip side, Haryana's captain, Jaideep, maintains a steady course in Season 10 with 27 tackle points in 10 matches. While not topping the charts, Jaideep's consistent performance and supportive role contribute significantly to Haryana's defensive efforts, making him a reliable asset.

#3 Vinay vs Rinku

Haryana Steelers have pinned their hopes on Vinay as their primary raider, amassing an impressive 74 raid points in 10 matches, including 12 do-or-die raid points. Vinay's remarkable consistency, agility, and notable improvements in the current edition make him a formidable force on the mat.

Conversely, U Mumba will heavily rely on Rinku to lead their defensive charge, securing 23 tackle points in seven matches during PKL 10. A constant threat, Rinku excels in super-tackle scenarios, showcasing remarkable effectiveness and strategic acumen on the mat.