Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 66, and telecast details

On Wednesday, January 10, the 66th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see U Mumba and Haryana Steelers square off in the last game of the Mumbai leg at DOME by NSCI.

U Mumba had a poor run at their home mat, losing two out of three games. Dabang Delhi defeated them in the most recent game by a 34-40 margin. Guman Singh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh earned nine raid points each, while the latter also executed two successful tackles.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors 41-35 in their previous encounter after two back-to-back losses. Chandran Ranjit shined in the raiding department with seven raid points, followed by Vinay with six points. Mohit Nandal secured a High 5, while captain Jaideep Dahiya earned four tackle points.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Match 66, PKL 2023

Date: January 10, 2024, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

U Mumba (MUM): L L W W W

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W L L W L

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh, Rinku, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Kunal

Haryana Steelers (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Ghanshyam Magar, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit Nandal

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (C), Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Vishwath S/Jai Bhagwan, Sombir, Mahender Singh, Bittu/Rinku HC

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (C), Vinay, Mohit Nandal, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Chandran Ranjit, Shivam Patare / Siddharth Desai

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

Haryana Steelers and U Mumba have met on 13 occasions, with the Steelers emerging victorious in just five matches. U Mumba have won seven games, while one ended in a tie.

Both teams have a similar record this season, with six wins and four losses. However, the Steelers are yet to discover their raiding combination, while U Mumba needs to focus on their defense.

Assessing their current form, U Mumba have won three out of their last five games, while Haryana Steelers have two, including the most recent one. Mumba will be looking to make a strong comeback in this game, while the Steelers will want to maintain their winning momentum.

Prediction: U Mumba to win the match.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda