Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: 3 player battles to watch out for

In a highly anticipated encounter, U Mumba are set to face Puneri Paltan in the 86th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 23 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The battle between these two Maharashtra-based teams is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 pm IST.

U Mumba currently stand at the seventh position on the PKL Season 10 points table, having secured six wins, faced six losses, and played out a tie, amassing a total of 37 points. The Surinder Singh-led team enters the clash on the back of a defeat against Dabang Delhi K.C. This setback marks their sixth loss in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, and they are eager to regain momentum in the league.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have enjoyed a dream campaign so far and hold the second position with 57 points, boasting 11 wins and two losses. The Paltan secured a 34-24 victory against Gujarat Giants in their last match.

This win solidifies Puneri Paltan's position on the points table, and they aim to carry this positive momentum into the upcoming face-off with U Mumba.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Guman Singh vs Gaurav Khatri

Guman Singh has emerged as the lead raider for U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, showcasing impressive consistency with 113 raid points in 13 matches. Known for his pace and skilful play, Singh stands out as a key player in the U Mumba raiding unit, contributing significantly to the team's success.

On the defensive front, Gaurav Khatri has been a standout performer for Puneri Paltan, amassing 43 tackle points in 13 matches. Displaying a commendable sense of responsibility, Khatri has consistently delivered his best on the mat.

With promising skills and a gutsy approach, he has become a reliable force in Puneri Paltan's defense, making a notable impact in the ongoing season.

#2 Zafardanesh vs Shadlou

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, the Iranian raider, has been a promising revelation in his debut season for U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. With 97 raid points in 13 matches, Zafardanesh has showcased impressive skills and remarkable speed, making him a talent to watch in the years to come.

On the defensive end, Mohammadreza Shadlou has proven to be a formidable force for Puneri Paltan. Often referred to as a beast in this sport, Shadlou has displayed remarkable consistency, leading the defensive charts with 51 tackle points in 13 matches.

His excellent strike rate and unwavering performance make him a valuable asset for Puneri Paltan, reinforcing their defensive capabilities.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Surinder Singh

Mohit Goyat has been a valuable asset for Puneri Paltan in PKL Season 10, offering strong support to the team's raiding unit. With 79 raid points in 13 matches, Goyat has proven his worth by providing crucial support to players like Aslam.

He steps up whenever required, exhibiting his reliability and contributing significantly to Puneri Paltan's raiding strategies.

On the defensive front, Surinder Singh has accumulated 26 tackle points in 13 matches. While he may not be deemed the best, Singh has had commendable performances for U Mumba. His contributions in thwarting opposition raids, though not the highest, add a layer of stability to the team's defensive efforts.