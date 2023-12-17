Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 player battles to watch out for

Former Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions U Mumba are set to clash with Tamil Thalaivas in Match 28 of Season 10 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on December 17. The match is scheduled to kick off at 09:00 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas have had a promising start, securing two wins in their first three matches. Their latest victory over the Telugu Titans showcased their strength and cohesion as a team.

In contrast, U Mumba have had a mixed run in the tournament, with two wins and two losses, placing them in the ninth position on the league table with 11 points.

Looking at the head-to-head record, U Mumba have historically dominated the Tamil Thalaivas, securing six wins in their nine encounters, while the latter has managed only two victories.

Now, let's delve into the three key player battles that could shape the outcome of the match.

#1 Narendar Kandola vs Surinder Singh

Narendar Kandola, continuing his impressive form from Season 9, has once again emerged as the match-winner for Tamil Thalaivas. In the three matches played so far, the young raider has amassed a tally of 28 raid points.

On the U Mumba side, Surinder Singh showcased exceptional performance in the recent match against Patna Pirates, securing four tackle points. As the captain of U Mumba, Singh has been steadily honing his skills, accumulating a total of 10 tackle points from four games. However, he must exercise caution against the nimble and swift Narendar Kandola in the upcoming clash.

#2 Ajinkya Pawar vs Mahendar Singh

Ajinkya Pawar is currently topping the raiding charts for the Tamil Thalaivas this season, exhibiting a good start with an impressive 30 raid points in just three matches. Notably, he has already secured a Super 10, highlighting his proficiency as a raider. Pawar's combination of agility, physique, and pace makes him the X factor for the Tamil Thalaivas in this upcoming contest.

On the defensive front, Mahender Singh of U Mumba had a slow start to the season but is gradually finding his rhythm. In the four matches he has played, Singh has notched up nine tackle points, partnering with Surinder Singh to fortify the team's defence.

However, Mahender Singh faces a formidable challenge in stopping the agile and dynamic Ajinkya Pawar, and this matchup is anticipated to be a key factor in the outcome of the game.

#3 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Sahil Gulia

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is enjoying a dream debut in the Pro Kabaddi League circuit after being acquired by U Mumba for a significant INR 66 lakh in the auction. The Iranian raider has raised his performance bar impressively, amassing an impressive total of 36 raid points in just four games.

Standing in Zafardanesh's way is Sahil Gulia, who currently leads the defensive charts for the Tamil Thalaivas this season. Gulia has showcased his defensive prowess by securing an impressive 12 tackle points in just three games. His stellar defensive contributions provide a robust defensive setup for Tamil Thalaivas and inject dynamism into their overall game on the court.