Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: 3 player battles to watch out for

Telugu Titans are set to face former champions U Mumba in Match No. 46 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on December 30 at 8 pm IST.

Telugu Titans have had a disappointing start to the season, securing victory in just one of their seven fixtures. Despite boasting a star player like Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, the team has encountered difficulties in terms of synergy and coordination.

On the other hand, U Mumba have had a commendable campaign so far, winning four out of their six encounters. The team's raiders have been performing exceptionally well, showcasing a new skill level and adapting effectively.

Now, let's delve into the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Pawan Kumar vs Surinder Singh

Pawan Kumar has had an impressive start to PKL 10, amassing 76 raid points in just seven matches and securing six Super 10s. Despite his consistent performance, he has faced challenges due to insufficient support from the team. He has been kept off the court on many occasions, and his strike rate has also declined from his prime.

On the other hand, Surinder Singh has proven to be a solid leader, employing strategic mind games on the mat. As a cover defender for U Mumba, he has accumulated 14 tackle points in six games, a bit below his usual form. Both players bring a wealth of experience, and the dynamics of how they face each other will be a question that only time will answer.

#2 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Ajit Pawar

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been riding high on confidence, amassing an impressive 54 raid points in just six matches, marking a stellar debut season. As the lead raider for U Mumba, he has significantly justified his INR 68 lakh bid. Zafardanesh's super-fast manoeuvres on the mat, coupled with his height advantage, make him a formidable threat to defenders.

On the flip side, Ajit Pawar has secured 16 tackle points in six matches, providing a glimpse of promise in the faltering defense of the Telugu Titans. Amidst the defensive struggles, Pawar stands out as the lone player performing well in that aspect of the game.

#3 Robin Chowdhury vs Mahender Singh

Mahender Singh of U Mumba, despite a modest start with 16 tackle points in six matches, has been gradually finding his form. His proficiency in defense, particularly in executing super tackles, stands out, thanks to his extensive experience in the PKL circuit.

Contrastingly, Robin Chowdhury has bagged 20 raid points in five matches, a decent yet not exceptional performance. He occasionally supports Pawan in raiding. As a newcomer to the PKL, facing the seasoned Mahender presents a challenge for Chowdhury, and how well he adapts will be crucial in this matchup.