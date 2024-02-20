Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: 3 player battles to watch out for

Former champions U Mumba are set to face off against Telugu Titans in the 130th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 20 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula, at 08:00 pm IST.

U Mumba, despite enduring a rollercoaster ride this season, find themselves in the 10th spot on the points table, with flashes of brilliance interspersed with disappointing results. With their playoff dreams dashed, they now have the chance to showcase their true potential and end the season on a high note.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans' journey this season has been marred by inconsistency and frustration. With three consecutive lacklustre seasons, the Titans are undoubtedly hungry for redemption. Although their playoff hopes have been dashed long ago, this match offers them a platform to salvage some pride and lay the groundwork for a better future.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Guman Singh vs Sandeep Dhull

Guman Singh has been a standout raider for U Mumba this season, amassing an impressive 158 raid points in 17 matches. His recent form, highlighted by seven raid points in the last game, underscores his importance to the team.

Guman's absence has been keenly felt by the team, reflecting in their previous losses. His return to the lineup injects a much-needed boost of confidence and firepower into U Mumba's raiding arsenal.

Sandeep Dhull has stood tall as the linchpin of the Telugu Titans' defensive unit, securing 37 tackle points in 15 matches. His experience and ability to read the game and execute crucial tackles have been instrumental in thwarting opposing raiders and bolstering the team's defense.

#2 Pawan Kumar vs Sombir

Pawan Sehrawat has shone brightly as the top raider for Telugu Titans, notching up an exceptional 188 raid points in 20 matches. Despite the team's struggles, Pawan Sehrawat's remarkable form and relentless pursuit of points have been a sight to behold. He's also contributing with tackle points.

On the defensive front, U Mumba will rely heavily on Sombir to thwart Pawan & co. raiding unit. While Sombir's tally of 40 tackle points in 14 matches may not stand out as extraordinary, his contributions have been invaluable in fortifying U Mumba's defense.

#3 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Milad Jabbari

Iranian sensation Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has emerged as a standout performer for U Mumba, amassing an impressive tally of 137 points in Season 10. Renowned for his raw skills and strategic prowess, Zafardanesh brings a dynamic edge to the mat, proving himself as both a team player and an individual force.

Milad Jabbari, the Iranian powerhouse in the Telugu Titans' roster, has emerged as a dependable defender, making significant contributions with 33 tackle points in 12 matches. Renowned for his prowess in crucial moments, particularly in super tackle scenarios, Jabbari's presence on the mat adds a layer of strength to the Titans' defensive strategy.