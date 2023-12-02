Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: 3 player battles to watch out for

The second match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 will take place on Saturday, December 2, in Ahmedabad, where former champions U Mumba face Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas. It is the opening fixture of the new season for both franchises, and the two sides will try to get off to a winning start at the EKA Arena.

U Mumba have appointed Surinder Singh as their captain for PKL 10. Singh is an aggressive defender, who led the Mumbai-based franchise last season as well. He will aim to remain injury-free this term and play all the games for U Mumba.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas have assigned the team's reins to Pardeep Narwal, who is the league's most successful raider. Narwal will try to break more records in the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Before the match between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas begins, here's a look at the three key player battles to watch out for in PKL 10.

#1 Mahender Singh vs Pardeep Narwal will likely decide winner of Match 2 in Pro Kabaddi 2023

U Mumba vice-captain Mahender Singh plays in the left cover position. He has a habit of committing advanced tackle attempts, but on many occasions, he emerges victorious. He has plenty of experience under his belt, having led the Bengaluru Bulls in the previous season.

Singh will have the onus of keeping UP Yoddhas captain Pardeep Narwal out of tonight's Pro Kabaddi League match. Narwal raids from the left side, meaning Mahender will be one of his main targets while raiding.

Narwal and Mahender are also in leadership positions of their respective franchises. The player between the two who performs better will give his team a better chance of winning the PKL match in Ahmedabad.

#2 Guman Singh vs Nitesh Kumar

Guman Singh will lead U Mumba's raid attack in PKL season 10. The tall raider received a massive contract from the one-time champions last season, but he could not justify his hefty price tag. U Mumba have shown faith in his talent once again, and Guman will be keen to prove the owners right.

Singh raids from the left side, so he will have to stay cautious while raiding because UP Yoddhas' right corner defender Nitesh Kumar has been one of the most successful defenders in recent seasons. If Nitesh gets going, Guman will find it extremely challenging to score any points in this Pro Kabaddi match.

#3 Surinder Singh vs Surender Gill

Right cover Surinder Singh is the captain of the U Mumba team. Surinder has played a lot of matches with Mahender Singh at the domestic level, which is why the U Mumba team management has high hopes from their cover duo.

UP Yoddhas' right raider Surender Gill will have the responsibility to keep Surinder out of the game. Both Surinder and Mahender are known for committing advanced tackles.

If Gill and his captain Pardeep Narwal execute their basics well, they can inspire the UP Yoddhas to a grand win at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.