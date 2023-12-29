Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 player battles to watch out for 

UP Yoddhas will begin their home leg against former champions Bengaluru Bulls in Match no. 45 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on December 29 at 9 pm IST.

Both teams haven't experienced the start they wanted for the new campaign. Bengaluru Bulls have played eight matches, winning just three and losing the other 5. They are currently in the bottom half of the table. A win tonight will propel them into the top 6.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, have had an underwhelming start, winning only two of their seven matches so far. They are in the 10th position with just 15 points. With the home crowd backing them, they will be looking forward to delivering on the promise of success.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Surender Gill vs Saurabh Nandal

Surender Gill has had a stellar start to the campaign, amassing 75 raid points in just seven games. Retained by UP Yoddhas, the tall raider consistently delivers on his promise. Unfortunately, the lack of team support has adversely affected their performance, overshadowing Gill's outstanding efforts.

Saurabh Nandal began the season slowly but has regained form, showcasing consistent performance in the last three games. As the captain of the Bengaluru Bulls, he has secured 20 tackle points in eight games.

#2 Bharat vs Nitesh Kumar

Bharat began the season with a strong performance, but lately, there has been a noticeable decline in momentum. Despite this, he remains unfazed and is focused on maintaining his form. Over eight matches, he has accumulated an impressive 62 raid points. His dynamic style of play, sharp reflexes, and height advantage contribute to his game-changing potential.

On the other side, he will be pitted against Nitesh Kumar of UP Yoddhas, who plays in the crucial right corner position. Nitesh Kumar has amassed 22 tackle points in seven matches, showcasing his proficiency in defensive skills. While not currently at his peak, Nitesh Kumar remains confident and possesses the ability to rise to the occasion when needed.

#3 Vikas Khandola vs Gurdeep

Vikas Khandola has accumulated 37 raid points across eight games. While his performance has been a bit inconsistent, he has displayed remarkable consistency in do-or-die situations. Acting as a reliable support for Bharat, Vikas has shown promise and potential for more significant contributions in the future.

On the other hand, Gurdeep, representing UP Yoddhas, has secured 19 tackle points in seven matches. Known for his effectiveness in the covers, Gurdeep has proven to be a valuable asset in the defensive lineup.