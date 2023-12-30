Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi: 3 Player battles to watch out for

After a nail-biting win to kick off their home leg, the UP Yoddhas are set to face Dabang Delhi KC in Match No. 47 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10. It will be held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on Dec. 30 at 9 PM IST.

Both teams have experienced a mixed start to the campaign, finding themselves in the bottom half of the table. UP Yoddhas have played eight matches, securing three wins, suffering four losses and drawing the rest. The home crowd will be rallying behind the team following yesterday's promising performance.

On the flip side, Dabang Delhi has won three, lost three and drawn one out of the seven matches they've played. Their star raider Naveen Kumar sustained an injury in the last match, and there are suspicions of it being a significant one. This is likely to impact the team both mentally and on the mat.

With that in mind, let's delve into the player battles to keep an eye on.

#1. Pardeep Narwal vs Ashish

Pardeep Narwal, known as the Dubki King, hasn't had the start he desired. However, he consistently surprises viewers, delivering match-winning performances for UP Yoddhas this season.

In the 7 matches he has played, he has secured 43 raid points. While he may be on and off this season, given his vast experience and status as the top scorer of the league, one can never discount him in any PKL match.

Dabang Delhi's defence hasn't performed at its best this season, relying more on raiders. However, there's a young defender to watch out for. Ashish has had a decent campaign, accumulating 14 tackle points in 6 matches. He will need to be cautious against the experienced raider.

#2. Ashu Malik vs Sumit

Sumit of UP Yoddhas has accumulated 22 tackle points in 8 matches. While he has been on and off, he is known to be a match-winner, and one can expect a strong performance from him tonight as well.

On the other hand, Ashu Malik, in 7 matches, has scored an impressive 54 raid points. He has been a reliable support to Naveen Kumar and has maintained consistent performances this season.

With Naveen ruled out due to injury, how Ashu Malik leads the raiding unit of Dabang Delhi will be a question that only time will tell.

#3 Surender Gill vs Yogesh

Surender Gill has enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign, accumulating 82 raid points in just 8 games, securing the top spot in the raiding charts for the current edition. Retained by UP Yoddhas, the tall raider consistently lives up to his promise, and the home crowd is sure to rally behind him.

Yogesh, stationed as the right corner in Dabang Delhi's defense, has participated in 7 matches and accumulated 14 tackle points. The defender must shoulder his share of the responsibility, particularly when facing the formidable Surender.