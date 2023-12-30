Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL Match 48, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the 48th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, on Saturday, December 30, at 9 pm IST.

UP Yoddhas put an end to a four-match winless streak in their first home game on Friday by narrowly defeating Bengaluru Bulls 34-33. Despite a sluggish start, Pardeep Narwal secured a Super 10 with just a minute left in the game.

The Bulls, however, persisted and nearly achieved a crucial all-out in the final moments. Unfortunately, Sushil, the substitute raider, couldn't eliminate both Yoddhas players, leaving the Bulls one point shy of victory.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC recently faced a thrilling 32-32 draw against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Despite an impressive 23-11 lead at halftime with a 100% tackle strike rate from Delhi defenders, Naveen Kumar's knee injury in the 14th minute raised concerns.

Ashu Malik took charge in Naveen's absence and excelled with seven raid points. However, in the closing moments, the Panthers managed to level the scores.

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 48 PKL 2023

Date: December 30, 2023, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP): W L L T L

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): T W L W L

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Player Squads

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Sumit, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Akash Prasher, Yuvraj Pandeya, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Expected Playing 7

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (C), Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Vijay Malik, Sumit

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik (C), Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Mohit, Vishal Bharadwaj, Yogesh, Ashish/Vikrant

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction

Out of the nine matches played between UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi KC, Delhi has won three, and UP have triumphed in six. Assessing their current form, both teams appear confident and ready for a competitive match. However, Naveen’s absence could be a potential advantage for Yoddhas, giving them an edge in the upcoming game.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win the match

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda