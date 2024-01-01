Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Home side UP Yoddhas will face Patna Pirates in match 52 of PKL Season 10 at the Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on January 1, 2024. Both teams have experienced a mixed season.

UP Yoddhas, with just three wins in nine matches, find themselves in the bottom half of the points table. Patna Pirates have four wins and four losses and currently hold the eigth position with 22 points. A victory could propel the Pirates into the top four of the table.

On that note, let's delve into three-player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sachin vs Sumit

The go-to man for the Patna Pirates, Sachin Tanwar, has been leading the raiding charts for the team in PKL 2023. With an impressive 66 raid points in eight matches, Sachin has proven to be a solid raider with a wealth of experience.

His proficiency in do-or-die situations, combined with sharp reflexes, speed, and strategic smartness, makes him a formidable force on the mat.

On the opposing side is Sumit, having a stellar season with the UP Yoddhas, amassing 29 tackle points in nine matches. Currently among the top three defenders in the league, Sumit's consistent performance showcases his effectiveness in the defensive domain. His ability to read the game and execute successful tackles has been crucial for the Yoddhas.

#2 Sudhakar vs Nitesh Kumar

Sudhakar is making waves with a dream debut in the PKL season, showcasing impressive raiding skills. In seven matches, he has amassed 49 raid points with a notable strike rate. Sudhakar's consistent performances and effective support to Sachin makes him a valuable asset for the Patna Pirates.

On the other side, Nitesh, an experienced campaigner for the UP Yoddhas, is having a decent season in the tackle department. With 25 tackle points in nine matches, Nitesh has displayed his defensive prowess, providing crucial support to the Yoddhas' defensive lineup.

#3 Surender Gill vs Krishan Dhull

Surender Gill has indeed had a stellar start in the current PKL edition, emerging as the best raider for UP Yoddhas. With an impressive tally of 86 raid points in nine matches, including four Super 10s, Gill has showcased his exceptional raiding skills and ability to score consistently for his team.

On the defensive front, Krishan Dhull has been showing promise for the Patna Pirates. With 26 tackle points to his name, Dhull has been effective in thwarting opposition raiders and contributing to the defensive strength of the Pirates.