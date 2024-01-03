Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Table-toppers Puneri Paltan will lock horns with home side UP Yoddhas in match 54 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on January 3 at 9 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan appears to be the team to beat, boasting 7 wins in 8 matches, securing the top spot with 36 points. With a well-balanced squad, they emerge as strong contenders for the title. The team's defense, in particular, stands out as formidable.

On the flip side, UP Yoddhas are having a lackluster season, managing only 3 wins in 10 matches and currently occupying the 10th position on the league table. Despite having home support, their confidence is dwindling, emphasizing the importance of approaching each match carefully from hereon.

Now, let's delve into three player battles that are poised to be captivating.

#1 Pardeep Narwal vs Mohammedreza Shadlou

The league's all-time best raider, Pardeep Narwal, aims to maintain his form in the upcoming match against Pune. Despite an inconsistent season, he showcased his raiding prowess with an impressive 22 raid points in his last match against Patna Pirates, accumulating a total of 81 raid points from 10 matches for UP Yoddhas in the current edition.

Challenging him is the prince of defense, Mohammadreza Shadlou, who is enjoying a stellar season with Puneri Paltan with 29 tackle points in 8 games. As the fastest to reach 200 tackle points in PKL, Shadlou poses a significant threat to Pardeep, setting the stage for an intense and closely contested battle.

#2 Surender Gill vs Abinesh Nadrajan

Surender Gill, the linchpin of UP Yoddhas, has been a reliable asset with 86 raid points in 9 matches. Demonstrating consistency over the last two seasons, he remains a crucial player for the team, aiming to continue his stellar performance this time around.

On the other side, Abinesh Nadrajan, retained by Puneri Paltan, has been delivering exceptional performances. With 27 tackle points in 8 games, including consecutive high 5s, he emerges as a reliable contender to watch. His recent strong performances and a strong physique make him a key asset for Puneri Paltan in the ongoing season.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Sumit

Mohit Goyat from Puneri Paltan has displayed consistency in his performances, amassing 61 raid points in 8 matches. His improved raiding skills make him a key contributor to Pune's success in the ongoing season.

Facing him is Sumit. With 31 tackle points in 10 matches, Sumit stands out as the only defender performing consistently for the team in the current edition. The clash between Goyat's raiding prowess and Sumit's defensive skills promises to be an engaging battle on the mat.