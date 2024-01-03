Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 55 and telecast details

On Wednesday, January 3rd, the 55th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will take place between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida.

UP Yoddhas have been facing a tough phase in their recent matches, losing four out of the last five games. This poor run has placed them in the bottom three spots on the points table. They suffered a 41-48 defeat against Patna Pirates in the previous game, pushing them down to the seventh position.

Pardeep Narwal delivered his season-best performance, securing an impressive 21 raid points. Unfortunately, the rest of the team struggled to offer adequate support. Their star raider Surender Gill was given a rest due to an injury but is likely to make a comeback in the next match after recovering.

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, produced a kabaddi masterclass on the first day of the New Year, hammering Telugu Titans (54-18) by a whopping 36-point margin. Mohit Goyat was the most decorated player with nine touchpoints and four tackle points. He was backed by Abinesh Nadarajan and Gaurav Khatri, both securing high 5s, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh executed four successful tackles.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 55, PKL 2023

Date: January 3, 2024, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L W L L

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W W

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Player Squads

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Sumit, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Expected Playing 7

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (C), Vijay Malik, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep, Anil Kumar

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar(C), Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas have faced each other 10 times, with Yoddhas emerging victorious in six instances. However, Puneri Paltan are currently enjoying a remarkable five-match winning streak. Therefore, Paltan will aim to sustain their unbeaten run, while Yoddhas will strategize to uphold their dominance in head-to-head encounters.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda