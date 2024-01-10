Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 Player battles to watch out for

The UP Yoddhas will lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas in the 64th match of the Pro Kabaddi season 10 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on January 10.

UP and Tamil grapple with a lackluster season, struggling to adapt despite promising rosters. The Tamil Thalaivas, positioned second from the bottom, have secured merely two wins in 10 matches.

The UP Yoddhas, after a strong start, faced a rough patch. They have three wins, seven losses, and three draws, and are placed 10th on the league table.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Pardeep Narwal vs Sahil Singh

Pardeep Narwal, known as the "record breaker," has had a slow start to PKL 2023-24 but is making a strong comeback for the UP Yoddhas. With 87 raid points in 11 matches, including an impressive 22 raid points against the Patna Pirates. His experience in the PKL is expected to pose a threat to the opposition.

On the defensive side, Sahil Singh has been the standout performer for the Tamil Thalaivas. In 10 matches, he has secured an impressive 34 tackle points, showcasing consistency in his defensive skills.

This sets the stage for a strong battle between the raiding prowess of Pardeep Narwal and the defensive capabilities of Sahil Gulia.

#2 Narender Kandola vs Sumit

Narender Kandola made an impressive debut season with the Tamil Thalaivas last year; however, the young raider is yet to showcase his best in the current season. With 63 raid points in nine matches, he is having an average season, but his potential is evident through his commendable pace and reflexes.

On the defensive front, Sumit stands out as the only consistent performer for UP Yoddhas. Having played 11 matches, he has secured an impressive 37 tackle points. Known for his fearless approach on the mat, Sumit particularly shines in super tackle scenarios.

#3 Surender Gill vs Sagar

Surender Gill of the UP Yoddhas has been a standout performer in Pro Kabaddi Season 10, showcasing consistency and strength in his raids. With 86 raid points in nine matches, he has demonstrated his skill in the last two seasons. He possesses quick hands, impressive pace, and a strategic mindset on the mat. Returning from injury, all eyes are on Gill to see how he will fare in the upcoming matches.

Sagar has been a standout player in defence for Tamil Thalaivas, amassing 30 tackle points in nine matches. While he had a slow start, Sagar gradually picked up momentum. In the last game against Pune, he delivered a stellar performance, securing a high 5 and solidifying his presence as a formidable defender.