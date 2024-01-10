Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 65, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas in the 65th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. DOME by NSCI in Mumbai will play host to this exciting clash on Wednesday, January 10.

UP Yoddhas had a horrible finish to their home leg as they registered a humiliating 40-31 defeat to the table-toppers Puneri Paltan in their last encounter.

After three consecutive losses, the Pardeep Narwal-led side have slipped to 10th place in the points table with 21 points, having won just three of their 11 games so far, losing seven.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, gave a tough fight to the table-toppers in their previous game, but all went in vain as they succumbed to their seventh consecutive defeat of the season.

Following a 29-27 loss against Puneri Paltan, they have slipped to 11th place in the points table with 14 points, having won just two of their 10 games so far and lost eight.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, 65th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 10, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L W L

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L L L L

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Player Squads

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, Samuel Wafula, Gulveer Singh

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Expected Playing 7

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (c), Vijay Malik, Gagana Gowda, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep and Ashu Singh

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sagar (c), Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abishek, Nitin Singh, Sahil Gulia and Mohit

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction

Sumit and Nitesh Kumar were the top performers for the team against the Puneri Paltan, as the defensive duo picked up six and five points, respectively. However, Pardeep Narwal could only manage six points in the game as the team went down by nine points.

Tamil Thlaivas, on the other hand, have failed to play as a combined unit so far. Sagar and Sahil Gulia have led the defensive unit really well, but they have lacked support from the raiding department.

The team will be hoping for some more support from their star raiders, Narender Hoshiyar and Ajinkya Pawar, if they wish to defeat a comparatively stronger UP Yoddhas.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

