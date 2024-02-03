Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba: 3 Player battles to watch out for

In a much-anticipated showdown, the U.P. Yoddhas will face U Mumba in Match No. 102 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on February 3.

U.P. Yoddhas currently occupies the 11th position in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 points table, having accumulated a total of 23 points from their 16 matches played so far in the season. Their journey has been challenging, marked by 12 losses and just three victories, along with a solitary tie.

On the other hand, U Mumba finds themselves in 10th place on the points table, boasting 40 points from their 16 matches. Their season has been a mix of highs and lows, with six wins, eight losses, and two ties. While the side have shown glimpses of their potential, they aim for more consistency to secure higher positions in the standings.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for

#1 Guman Singh vs Nitesh Kumar

Guman Singh has emerged as a significantly improved player in the current edition of the PKL, leading the U Mumba raiding department with an impressive 151 raid points in 16 games, including nine Super 10s. With his raw pace, skill set, and strategic thinking, he's become a force to be reckoned with.

On the other hand, Nitesh Kumar has had a challenging season compared to his past achievements and defensive prowess. With only 34 tackle points in 14 matches, he's fallen short of expectations.

Despite his strong physique and sturdy defending style, he needs to focus on coordination and attentiveness with his team to improve his performance.

#2 Pardeep Narwal vs Mahendar Singh

Pardeep Narwal's performance this season has been unexpectedly inconsistent, especially considering his usual stellar form and vast experience. With 122 points in 16 matches, his output, while decent, falls short of expectations for the league's best raider and record-breaker.

Meanwhile, U Mumba's defence has been underwhelming this season but Mahendar Singh has made a decent start with 24 tackle points in 12 games, albeit lower than anticipated. However, he often rises to the occasion, leveraging his experience when needed.

#3 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Sumit

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has proven to be a valuable find for U Mumba, showcasing an impressive performance with 110 raid points in 15 matches. With his notable pace and sharp raiding instincts, he's become a standout performer.

Meanwhile, Sumit has been the sole consistent scoring defender for UP Yoddhas in this edition, amassing 51 tackle points in 16 games. However, he requires greater team support, which has been lacking thus far.