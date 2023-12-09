Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's PKL matches? 

Day 7 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 witnessed two exciting matches at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 8.

In the first match, Dabang Delhi secured a comfortable 38-31 victory over the home team, Bengaluru Bulls. This marked Dabang Delhi's first win of the season, while Bengaluru Bulls suffered their third consecutive loss.

The second match, known as the Maharashtra Derby, witnessed Puneri Paltan dominating U Mumba with a scoreline of 43-32. With this win, Puneri Paltan climbed to the third position, boasting a perfect record of two wins out of two matches, while U Mumba remained in the sixth position, requiring a significant turnaround.

The battle between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls commenced evenly, with a 3-3 scoreline in the fifth minute. However, Dabang Delhi's defense rose to the occasion, controlling Bengaluru raiders and claiming crucial points.

Ashu Malik played a pivotal role in Dabang Delhi's triumph with his consistent scoring through quick raids, complemented by Naveen's contribution with bonus points. Nevertheless, in the last minute of the first half, the Bengaluru Bulls seized an opportunity for a super tackle, bringing down Ashu Malik. The halftime score stood at 11-17.

In the early stages of the second half, Bengaluru's defense showed resilience. Saurabh and Aman tackled Naveen and Ashu, narrowing the gap to 20-24 by the 28th minute.

Despite facing a strong Bengaluru defense, Dabang Delhi remained optimistic. With only two defenders left on the court, Naveen orchestrated an all-out. But a super raid by Bharat brought hope for Bengaluru, making the scoreline 30-32. However, Dabang Delhi refused to yield. Express raider Naveen Kumar executed a quick raid, overcoming Aman and extending the lead to 30-36.

In the final moments, Dabang Delhi's defense secured the winning point, as Naveen earned his fourth tackle point against Akshit, resulting in a final score of 38-31.

In the second match, Puneri Paltan showcased a dominant performance against U Mumba, securing a 43-32 victory.

Puneri Paltan, boasting the strongest squad on paper, initiated the match on a powerful note. Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite swiftly secured raid points, with Pankaj executing a super raid in the third minute that dismantled U Mumba's defense. Pune quickly inflicted the first all-out, establishing a commanding lead of 13-6.

Capitalizing on U Mumba's persistent rookie errors, Pune's Mohit continued to raid effectively, extending the lead to 21-13 by the end of the first half.

In the latter stages, following strategic advice from the coach, U Mumba's defense elevated their game, successfully thwarting Mohit and Pankaj in do-or-die raids. Puneri Paltan's defense, led by Shadlou and Abinesh, showcased their prowess by stopping Jai Bhagwan and Zafardanesh, accumulating crucial tackle points in the final five minutes.

Puneri Paltan maintained their composure, working cohesively as a team to preserve their lead, resulting in a final score of 43-32.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Results (December 8)

Bengaluru Bulls 31 - 38 Dabang Delhi (Bharat - 12 raid points, Aman - 3 tackle points, Naveen Kumar - 12 raid points, Vishal Bhardwaj - 3 tackle points)

Puneri Paltan 43 - 32 U Mumba (Mohit Goyat - 9 raid points, Mohit Goyat - 3 tackle points, Jai Bhagwan - 5 raid points, Visvanath V - 3 tackle points)