Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's PKL matches 

Day 11 of PKL Season 10 witnessed Bengal Warriors outclassing Patna Pirates with a stylish 60-42 victory at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, December 12. The triumph propels the Bengal Warriors to the summit of the table with 18 points.

The game commenced on a positive note, with Patna Pirates sailing smoothly, and Sachin Tanwar rapidly accumulating raid points. Conversely, Patna's defense remained resolute, pinning down Maninder in his initial raid.

Enjoying a 5-9 lead, Patna Pirates' fortunes took a turn when Nitin Kumar's remarkable five-point raid shifted the dynamics of the match. A crucial error by Patna Pirates opened an opportunity for Bengal to execute an all-out, propelling them to a 16-11 advantage.

Despite Sudhakar's valiant efforts for Patna Pirates, including a super raid in the latter part of the first half, the combined prowess of Maninder and Nitin Kumar allowed Bengal Warriors to surge ahead, leaving little room for Patna Pirates to close the gap. At halftime, the score stood at 27-16.

Facing the challenge with only two players on the court, Patna's hopes rested on Sudhakar, who executed successful raids. However, the lack of support led to distress as Bengal Warriors seized the opportunity to inflict another all-out in the 23rd minute, extending their lead to 32-19.

Relentless and pacy, the trio of Maninder, Nitin, and Srikanth Jadhav took clear advantage of Patna's defensive lapses, capitalizing on rookie errors and swift miscalculations. The Patna defenders, eager to thwart raiders, reacted hastily, succumbing to fast errors without allowing the raiders to test their defenses.

Despite numerous unsuccessful tackles, Patna Pirates had a chance at redemption in a super tackle scenario, with Sajin successfully pinning down Nitin Kumar. However, the score already stood at 39-27, making a comeback seem herculean.

While raiders Sachin and Sudhakar contributed admirably with raid points, Patna Pirates' defense failed to provide adequate support. Bengal Warriors inflicted their third all-out on Patna Pirates in the 32nd minute, widening the gap to 36-42. In the 34th minute, Nitin Kumar executed another super raid, securing an additional five points.

Sudhakar emerged as the solitary force for Patna Pirates, amassing 14 raid points with two super raids, receiving some support from Sachin, who also notched up 14 points.

On the contrary, the Bengal Warriors displayed an all-around performance, with Maninder securing 15, Nitin Kumar contributing 14, and Srikanth Jadhav adding 12 raid points. The raiders dominated the spotlight, effortlessly dismantling the Patna Pirates' defense.

As the final whistle blew at full time, the score reflected Bengal Warriors' commanding victory at 60-42.

PKL 2023: Match Summary

Bengal Warriors 60-42 Patna Pirates (Maninder Singh - 15 raid points, Subham Shinde - 3 tackle points, Sudhakar - 14 raid points, Krishan - 4 tackle points).