Pro Kabaddi 2024: 3 most expensive buys for Dabang Delhi KC ft. Siddharth Desai

Dabang Delhi KC, the PKL 2021 champions, have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament given that they have made the cut for the playoffs in the last five editions. While they finished as runner-up in PKL 2019, they went on to secure their maiden title at PKL 2021 after defeating the Patna Pirates.

Unfortunately, they lost in the eliminator in the last two seasons. As a result, the Dabang Delhi would be aiming to take one step forward to have their hands on the silverware yet again this time around.

With their best raider Ashu Malik and defender Yogesh already retained, they made some promising picks at the PKL 2024 Auction. Let’s take a look at the three most expensive buys for Dabang Delhi KC at the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction.

Trending

#3 Nitin Panwar - ₹20.10 Lakh

Nitin Panwar was roped in at INR 20.10 Lakh. (Image via PKL Media)

All-rounder Nitin Panwar was part of the UP Yoddhas set-up in the past three PKL seasons. Though he didn’t make it big in these three seasons for the UP-based franchise, Delhi have pinned their hope on the promising all-rounder to be a back-up raider and defender for their franchise.

Panwar was roped in by the Dabang Delhi KC at a decent price of ₹20.10 Lakh. With some exceptional raiders and defenders already part of the squad, Nitin Panwar would be entering the season as a backup all-rounder for the team.

#2 Ashish - ₹23.50 Lakh

Ashish is expected to play second fiddle to Ashu Malik, Yogesh, and Siddharth. (Image via PKL Media)

Another all-rounder Ashish was part of three franchises before making it to the Delhi-based franchise at a price of ₹23.50 Lakh. He accumulated 348 points from 61 matches in his PKL career at 3.02 raid points per match and 1.05 average successful tackles per game.

His best season came with the U Mumba in PKL 2022 when he amassed 120 points from 21 games with a 61 percent tackle strike rate and 37 percent raid strike rate. He would be aiming to recreate and hope for better numbers this season with the Dabang Delhi.

#1 Siddharth Desai - ₹26 Lakh

Siddharth Desai will be teaming up with Ashu Malik in Delhi's attacking unit. (Image via PKL Media)

One of the exceptional raiders in PKL history, Siddharth Desai has amassed 702 points from 80 matches. He has 8.66 raid points per match at a successful raid percentage of 51. He would be teaming up with Ashu Malik, who finished the PKL 2023 season as the best raider.

Desai was part of the Haryana Steelers set-up in the previous edition, accumulating 82 points from only 17 games. Earlier, he racked up 399 points for the Telugu Titans in three consecutive seasons before picking up 221 points for the U Mumba in PKL 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback