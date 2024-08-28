Pro Kabaddi 2024: 3 most expensive buys for Gujarat Giants ft. Guman Singh

Since making their debut in 2017, the Gujarat Giants have consistently been one of the most competitive teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). With two final appearances in their first two seasons, the team has shown that they are no strangers to the big stage.

However, the elusive championship title has always slipped through their fingers. As they gear up for the PKL 2024 season, the Giants have made some bold moves in the auction, hoping to finally clinch the coveted silverware.

Here’s a look at the top three expensive acquisitions they made, starting with the third and leading up to their most expensive purchase.

#3 Sombir - Defender (Price: INR 20 Lac)

Sombir in action, Image by PKL Media

Sombir who was picked up for INR 20 Lac, adds significant depth to Gujarat Giants’ defense. Known for his sharp tackling abilities, Sombir’s previous season stats are impressive, with 52 total tackle points and a success rate of 42%.

His knack for pulling off Super Tackles and securing High 5s makes him a valuable asset, especially during crunch moments when the team needs to hold their ground. Sombir's PKL career statistics are as excellent, with 94 matches and 194 tackle points. His stats include 24 Super Tackles and 13 High 5s.

#2 Neeraj Kumar - Defender, Right Cover (Price: INR 35 Lac)

Naveen Kuman in action, Image by PKL Media

Neeraj Kumar joins the Giants’ roster with a solid reputation as a right-cover defender. Acquired for INR 35 Lac, Neeraj’s consistency is evident from his high not-out percentage of 89.47% and a commendable tackle success rate of 36%.

His ability to perform under pressure, particularly with crucial Super Tackles, will be crucial for the Giants as they aim to fortify their defense this season.

#1 Guman Singh - Raider (Price: INR 1.97 Crore)

Guman Singh in action, Image by PKL Media

Topping the list as Gujarat Giants' most expensive acquisition at INR 1.97 Crore is Guman Singh, a raider with a proven track record. Guman’s previous performances with U Mumba have established him as a top-tier raider, boasting an average of 9.06 raid points per match and a 168 stellar total.

His consistent ability to achieve Super 10s, combined with a defensive tackle success rate of 44%, makes him an all-around threat on the mat. With Guman leading the charge in the raiding department, the Gujarat Giants will be hoping he can provide the spark they need to power through to the finals.

