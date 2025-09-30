Pro Kabaddi 2025, BEN vs PUN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Sep 30, 2025 03:30 GMT
All eyes will be on Devank Dalal today (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengal Warriorz will play their ninth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Puneri Paltan at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium. The match will start at 89pm IST on September 30 in Chennai.

Pune have been fantastic so far this season. The former champions have won six out of their nine matches. They will be keen to continue their good form in the Chennai leg of PKL 2025.

On the other side, the Bengal Warriorz have been too over-reliant on their skipper Devank Dalal. However, the team's performance has improved gradually and they have won two of their last three games.

Ahead of the battle between the Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan, here's a short preview for this Pro Kabaddi 2025 game.

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan match details

Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan, Match 56, PKL 2025

Date: September 30, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SMAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan form guide in PKL 2025

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): W L W L L

Puneri Paltan (PUN): L W W W L

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan predicted playing 7s

Bengal: Devank (c), Mayur Kadam, Manjeet, Himanshu Narwal, Manprit, Ankit and Ashish.

Pune: Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Puneri Paltan have played like a complete unit in PKL 2025. Unlike Bengal Warriorz, Pune have not been over-reliant on one player only. If the Paltan's defense manages to keep Devank under control, it should be a cakewalk for them in Chennai.

Expect Puneri Paltan to bring their 'A' game to the table and walk away with two easy points from the match against the Bengal Warriorz.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win against Bengal Warriorz.

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

About the author
Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Edited by Vinay Chhabria
