Pro Kabaddi 2025, BEN vs PUN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriorz will play their ninth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Puneri Paltan at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium. The match will start at 89pm IST on September 30 in Chennai.
Pune have been fantastic so far this season. The former champions have won six out of their nine matches. They will be keen to continue their good form in the Chennai leg of PKL 2025.
On the other side, the Bengal Warriorz have been too over-reliant on their skipper Devank Dalal. However, the team's performance has improved gradually and they have won two of their last three games.
Ahead of the battle between the Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan, here's a short preview for this Pro Kabaddi 2025 game.
Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan match details
Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan, Match 56, PKL 2025
Date: September 30, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: SMAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.
Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan form guide in PKL 2025
Bengal Warriorz (BEN): W L W L L
Puneri Paltan (PUN): L W W W L
Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan predicted playing 7s
Bengal: Devank (c), Mayur Kadam, Manjeet, Himanshu Narwal, Manprit, Ankit and Ashish.
Pune: Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Puneri Paltan have played like a complete unit in PKL 2025. Unlike Bengal Warriorz, Pune have not been over-reliant on one player only. If the Paltan's defense manages to keep Devank under control, it should be a cakewalk for them in Chennai.
Expect Puneri Paltan to bring their 'A' game to the table and walk away with two easy points from the match against the Bengal Warriorz.
Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win against Bengal Warriorz.
Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.