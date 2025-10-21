Pro Kabaddi 2025, BEN vs TAM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas

The 100th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will take place between former champions Bengal Warriorz and Arjun Deshwal-led Tamil Thalaivas on October 21. The game will get underway at 7.30pm IST in Delhi.

It is the penultimate league match of the PKL 2025 tournament for the Warriorz. The Bengal-based team currently holds the last position in the points table, having managed only five wins in 16 matches. However, they still have an outside chance of qualifying, and for that, they need to win their remaining two matches first.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas will play their final league game of the season against the Bengal Warriorz on October 21. The Thalaivas have 12 points from 17 matches. Even if they defeat the Warriorz by a big margin, the Thalaivas may not make it to the next round.

Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas match details

Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 100, PKL 2025

Date: October 21, 2025, 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide in PKL 2025

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): L L W L L

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L L L W

Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas predicted playing 7s

Bengal: Devank Dalal (c), Shivansh Thakur, Parteek, Himanshu Narwal, Manjeet, Ankit and Ashish.

Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Aashish, Abhiraj Pawar, Moein Shafaghi, Sagar Rathee and Nitesh Kumar.

Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Bengal Warriorz have been too over-reliant on their captain Devank Dalal in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 tournament. On the other side, the Tamil Thalaivas' defense has done a good job, and if the Thalaivas' defense can execute the plans to perfection, the Chennai-based franchise can gain the two crucial points from this game.

All eyes will be on Tamil Thalaivas' captain Arjun Deshwal as well. Arjun is just 11 points away from completing 200 raid points in PKL 2025.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win in Pro Kabaddi match against Bengal Warriorz.

Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

