Pro Kabaddi 2025, BLR vs DEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

Less than 24 hours after defeating the Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC will take the court once again in Pro Kabaddi 2025 for a match against the Bengaluru Bulls. The match will start at 7.30pm IST on October 18 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.
Delhi have a ton of momentum by their side, having won their last match against the Tamil Thalaivas. Captain Fazel Atrachali led the team from the front by scoring five points against the Thalaivas.
Dabang Delhi KC fans will expect a similar performance from their skipper and the team when they meet the Bengaluru Bulls. Before the contest starts, here's a look at the probable sevens, telecast details and other key things to know about this PKL 2025 fixture.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC match details
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 94, PKL 2025
Date: October 18, 2025, 7.30pm IST.
Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC form guide in PKL 2025
Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L W W W L
Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W L W L W
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC predicted playing 7s
Bulls: Akash Shinde, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh Dahiya (c) and Deepak Sankar.
Delhi: Akshit, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Naveen, Mohit, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali (c).
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Dabang Delhi KC will start as the favorites to defeat the Bengaluru Bulls. With the home crowd by their side at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi will have the momentum and support needed to defeat the Bengaluru Bulls.
With captain Fazel Atrachali in top form, Delhi should not find it difficult to keep the Bengaluru raiders down. Although Ashu Malik's absence may hurt the team's balance, Delhi should find a way to defeat the Bulls.
Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win in Pro Kabaddi match against Bengaluru Bulls.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.