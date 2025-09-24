Pro Kabaddi 2025, BLR vs UP: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas will play their eighth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Bengaluru Bulls at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 24. The start time for this game is 8pm IST in Jaipur.
The Yoddhas have a ton of momentum by their side, having registered back-to-back wins in their last two games. On the other side, the Bulls won a low-scoring match against the Gujarat Giants on September 23.
Two of the best corner defenders of the tournament, namely Sumit and Yogesh will go head-to-head in this game. Before the mouth-watering clash gets underway, here's a short preview.
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas match details
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, Match 49, PKL 2025
Date: September 25, 2025, 8pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas form guide in PKL 2025
Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W L W W W
UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L L W
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas predicted playing 7s
Bulls: Aashish Malik, Sanjay, Satyappa M, Alireza Mirzaian, Akash Shinde, Yogesh (c) and Deepak Sankar.
Yoddhas: Bhavani Rajput, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Sumit (c).
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas won their respective matches played on September 22. Thus, both teams will enter this game with momentum by their side.
Overall, the Bulls have had a better season than the Yoddhas. However, the Yoddhas are known to be slow starters, and they always up their game in the second half of the tournament. Looking at how the Yoddhas crushed the Tamil Thalaivas by 43-29 on September 22, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise will start as favorites against the Bengaluru Bulls.
Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win against Bengaluru Bulls.
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.