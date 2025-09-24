Pro Kabaddi 2025, BLR vs UP: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas will play their eighth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Bengaluru Bulls at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 24. The start time for this game is 8pm IST in Jaipur.

Ad

The Yoddhas have a ton of momentum by their side, having registered back-to-back wins in their last two games. On the other side, the Bulls won a low-scoring match against the Gujarat Giants on September 23.

Two of the best corner defenders of the tournament, namely Sumit and Yogesh will go head-to-head in this game. Before the mouth-watering clash gets underway, here's a short preview.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas match details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, Match 49, PKL 2025

Ad

Trending

Date: September 25, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas form guide in PKL 2025

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W L W W W

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L L W

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas predicted playing 7s

Bulls: Aashish Malik, Sanjay, Satyappa M, Alireza Mirzaian, Akash Shinde, Yogesh (c) and Deepak Sankar.

Ad

Yoddhas: Bhavani Rajput, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Sumit (c).

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas won their respective matches played on September 22. Thus, both teams will enter this game with momentum by their side.

Overall, the Bulls have had a better season than the Yoddhas. However, the Yoddhas are known to be slow starters, and they always up their game in the second half of the tournament. Looking at how the Yoddhas crushed the Tamil Thalaivas by 43-29 on September 22, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise will start as favorites against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Ad

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win against Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More