Pro Kabaddi 2025, DEL vs GUJ: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants

The 28th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will take place between Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants on September 11 in Vizag. It is the fifth game of the season for Delhi, who have not suffered even a single defeat in the competition so far.

On the other side, Gujarat Giants will play their fifth match as well. The Giants have registered one win and three losses in PKL 2025. They will be keen to end their Vizag leg on a winning note.

Fans will witness the battle between Iran's two best defenders Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui in this game. Fazel will turn up for Dabang Delhi KC, while Shadloui will lead the charge for the Gujarat Giants.

Before this mouth-watering clash begins in Pro Kabaddi 2025, here's a preview for the battle between Delhi and Gujarat.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants match details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants, Match 28, PKL 2025

Date: September 11, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants form guide in PKL 2025

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W W W W

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L W L L

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants predicted playing 7s

Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.

Gujarat: Aryavardhan Navale, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rakesh, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu and Mohammadreza Shadloui (c).

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Gujarat Giants have managed only one win in four matches, but two out of their three losses have come via tie-breaker. Captain Mohammadreza Shadloui himself has admitted that his team is a little inexperienced, which is why they have struggled to execute their plans in crunch moments.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC have recorded four wins in four matches, including a couple of close ones. Delhi know how to win the 'make or break' moments in the match. It should not be a surprise if Delhi beat Gujarat.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against Gujarat Giants.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

