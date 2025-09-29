Pro Kabaddi 2025, DEL vs HAR: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers

Tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC will play their ninth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against defending champions Haryana Steelers in Chennai. The match will start at 9pm IST on September 29.

Delhi have registered seven wins in eight matches of PKL 2025 so far. The Delhi-based franchise hold the numero uno position in the standings, having earned 14 points. If they continue in the same vein, they should qualify for the playoffs soon.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are third in the points table with 12 points from eight matches. The defending champions are on a four-match winning streak heading into the game against Dabang Delhi KC.

Before Haryana and Delhi battle in Chennai, here's a glance at some important things to know about this PKL 2025 fixture.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers match details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers, Match 54, PKL 2025

Date: September 29, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers form guide in PKL 2025

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W L W W W

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W W W L

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers predicted playing 7s

Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.

Haryana: Sahil Narwal, Neeraj, Jaideep (c), Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul and Hardeep.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Both teams have performed brilliantly in Pro Kabaddi 2025 so far. Dabang Delhi KC have suffered only one defeat in eight matches, whereas the Haryana Steelers have lost only two out of their eight games.

The upcoming game should be a cracker of a contest in Chennai, but looking at how Delhi blew away U Mumba in their previous game, Delhi will have a slight upper hand heading into the battle against the Haryana Steelers.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against Haryana Steelers.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

