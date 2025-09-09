Pro Kabaddi 2025, GUJ vs JAI: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Giants will play their fourth game of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Vishwanadh Sports Complex in Vizag. The match will begin at 9pm IST on September 9.

The Giants recorded their first win of the season in their last game against the Tamil Thalaivas on September 6. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum and rise higher in the PKL points table.

On the other side, the Jaipur Pink Panthers lost their previous encounter against Dabang Delhi KC by just one point. The Pink Panthers will try to forget what happened against Delhi and enter the match against the Giants with fresh mindset and energy.

The winner of this match can enter the Top 6 in the points table. Before Gujarat and Jaipur battle in Pro Kabaddi 2025, here's a preview for this fixture.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 24, PKL 2025

Date: September 9, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers form guide in PKL 2025

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L L W

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted playing 7s

Gujarat: Harish, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rakesh, Lucky Sharma, Himanshu Singh and Mohammadreza Shadloui (c).

Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Deepanshu Khatri and Nitin Rawal (c).

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Gujarat Giants produced a fantastic performance against the Tamil Thalaivas on September 6. It seemed like the Giants finally locked in their perfect team combination and executed their plans to perfection.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers have suffered two consecutive defeats after a winning start to the season. The Pink Panthers might be low on confidence after the way they lost the match against Dabang Delhi KC in the last 20 seconds.

Gujarat will start as favorites to defeat Jaipur in the upcoming match. Expect a special performance from captain Mohammadreza Shadloui.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

