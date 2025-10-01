Pro Kabaddi 2025, HAR vs JAI: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their 10th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against defending champions Haryana Steelers in Chennai. The match will begin at 8pm IST on October 1.

Jaipur hold the fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi League points table, having registered five wins in nine matches so far. Meanwhile, Haryana are one spot above them. Haryana have registered six victories in nine games.

The winner of this match can enter the Top 3 of the points table. Before Jaipur and Haryana clash in PKL 2025, here's a quick preview for this fixture.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 57, PKL 2025

Date: October 1, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers form guide in PKL 2025

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L W W W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L W W W L

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted playing 7s

Haryana: Sahil Narwal, Neeraj, Jaideep (c), Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul and Hardeep.

Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ali Choubtarash, Aryan Kumar, Deepanshu Khatri and Nitin Rawal (c).

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Haryana Steelers suffered a close defeat in their previous match against Dabang Delhi KC. Coach Manpreet Singh was unhappy with the referee's decision-making in that game.

Manpreet is known for bringing the best out of his men when the odds are stacked against them. Expect the Haryana Steelers to come out roaring at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium and bulldoze the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League match.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

