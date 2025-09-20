Pro Kabaddi 2025, HAR vs TAM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

Less than 24 hours after losing against Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas will enter the SMS Indoor Stadium again for a Pro Kabaddi 2025 match against Haryana Steelers. The game will begin at 9pm IST on September 20 in Jaipur.
The Thalaivas lost their last match by 29-43 against the Telugu Titans on September 19. It was a lopsided game, where captain Arjun Deshwal scored seven points for the Chennai-based franchise, but none of his teammates supported him, resulting in the team's defeat.
Before the Thalaivas lock horns with the in-form Haryana Steelers, here's a look at the preview for this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match details
Match: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 44, PKL 2025
Date: September 20, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide in PKL 2025
Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W W L W
Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L W W L L
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas predicted playing 7s
Steelers: Sahil Narwal, Neeraj, Jaideep (c), Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul and Hardeep.
Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Aashish, Narender Kandola, Himanshu, Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar.
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Haryana Steelers were also in action 24 hours ago. They defeated former champions Puneri Paltan by 34-30 in a thrilling battle at the SMS Indoor Stadium. The momentum is in favor of the Steelers.
On the other side, the Thalaivas suffered a morale-shattering defeat against the Telugu Titans. It will be a challenging task for Arjun Deshwal and his men to change their fortunes when they take on the Steelers at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 20.
Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win against Tamil Thalaivas.
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.