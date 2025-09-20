Pro Kabaddi 2025, HAR vs TAM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

Less than 24 hours after losing against Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas will enter the SMS Indoor Stadium again for a Pro Kabaddi 2025 match against Haryana Steelers. The game will begin at 9pm IST on September 20 in Jaipur.

Ad

The Thalaivas lost their last match by 29-43 against the Telugu Titans on September 19. It was a lopsided game, where captain Arjun Deshwal scored seven points for the Chennai-based franchise, but none of his teammates supported him, resulting in the team's defeat.

Before the Thalaivas lock horns with the in-form Haryana Steelers, here's a look at the preview for this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 44, PKL 2025

Ad

Trending

Date: September 20, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide in PKL 2025

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W W L W

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L W W L L

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas predicted playing 7s

Steelers: Sahil Narwal, Neeraj, Jaideep (c), Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul and Hardeep.

Ad

Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Aashish, Narender Kandola, Himanshu, Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Haryana Steelers were also in action 24 hours ago. They defeated former champions Puneri Paltan by 34-30 in a thrilling battle at the SMS Indoor Stadium. The momentum is in favor of the Steelers.

On the other side, the Thalaivas suffered a morale-shattering defeat against the Telugu Titans. It will be a challenging task for Arjun Deshwal and his men to change their fortunes when they take on the Steelers at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 20.

Ad

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win against Tamil Thalaivas.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More