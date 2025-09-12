Pro Kabaddi 2025, JAI vs BLR: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will begin on September 12. Home team Jaipur Pink Panthers will be in action against former champions Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the Jaipur leg.

It will be the 29th match of PKL 2025 season. The Pink Panthers have played four matches so far, registering two wins and two losses. The Jaipur-based franchise won their last game against the Gujarat Giants via a tie-breaker.

On the other side, the Bengaluru Bulls started the Pro Kabaddi 2025 season with three losses in three matches. The Bulls changed their captain in the fourth match and handed over the team's reins to Yogesh Dahiya, who has led the Bulls to two wins in two games so far.

Before the Jaipur leg begins, here's a glance at some important things to know about the clash between Pink Panthers and Bulls.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 29, PKL 2025

Date: September 12, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls form guide in PKL 2025

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W L L W

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W W L L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls predicted playing 7s

Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar.

Bengaluru: Aashish Malik, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Jitender Yadav, Yogesh Dahiya (c) and Deepak Sankar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers struggled in their last three matches of the Vizag leg. They suffered two defeats, while their only win against the Gujarat Giants also came via a tie-breaker.

On the other side, the Bengaluru Bulls look like a completely different unit under the leadership of Yogesh Dahiya. The combination of five defenders and two raiders has worked brilliantly for the Bulls. It should not be a surprise if the Bulls defeat the Pink Panthers in Jaipur.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

