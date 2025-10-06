Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 70, HAR vs DAB: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will continue with a blockbuster Match 70, where the defending champions, Haryana Steelers, square off against the current table-toppers, Dabang Delhi KC. The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place at the SDAT Multi-purpose Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, October 7.

Ad

Dabang Delhi KC, currently dominating the league with 20 points and a 72-point difference, relies on the stellar form of their captain, Ashu Malik, who has been leading the raid charts with multiple Super 10s.

Delhi's defense is bolstered by the presence of the experienced Iranian commander Fazel Atrachali and the support of Sandeep Deswal and Saurabh Nandal. The outcome of this match will likely swing on the battle between Delhi's aggressive defense and Haryana's crucial raiding.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 encounter between the Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC, let's look at the probable starting 7, form guide, match prediction, and live-streaming details.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC match details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 70, PKL 2025

Date and Time: October 7, 2025, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Stadium, Chennai

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC form guide in PKL 2025

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L L L W W

Ad

Dabang Delhi KC (DAB): W W W W L

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC predicted playing 7s

Haryana Steelers: Vishal Tate, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep Dahiya ©, Neeraj, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep

Dabang Delhi KC: Ashu Malik ©, Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

This is a clash between title contenders, both in great form and featuring star-studded lineups. Dabang Delhi KC has been slightly more dominant in the ongoing campaign, especially with Ashu Malik consistently delivering high-scoring raids.

Ad

Delhi KC's consistency and the defensive steel provided by Fazel Atrachali give them a marginal advantage. If Fazel, Saurabh, and Sandeep can stop Haryana's Vishal Tate and Shivam Patare in the initial stages, Delhi is likely to win.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More