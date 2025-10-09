Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 73 BEN vs DEL Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live-Streaming Details for Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 73 of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will see the Bengal Warriorz lock horns with Dabang Delhi K.C. in what promises to be an exciting clash. Dabang Delhi K.C. have shown flashes of brilliance this season and are currently the table toppers with 11 wins of their 12 matches.

Bengal Warriorz, on the other hand, have shown signs of inconsistency this season. They are driven by their star raider Devank Dalal who is also currently the top raider of the season. Apart from Devank Dalal, no other player has performed well for the team.

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 73, PKL 2025

Date: October 9, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Form Guide in PKL 2025

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): L L W L W

Dabang Delhi K.C. (DEL): W W W W W

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Predicted Playing 7s

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): Devank Dalal (c), Nitesh Kumar, Mayur, Parteek, Manprit, Ashish, Punit Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik (c), Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This contest is a battle of contrasting strengths. Dabang Delhi K.C. has relied heavily on the prolific raiding of Ashu Malik, supported by strong cover defenders like Surjeet Singh and Fazel Atrachali. Their momentum has been generally positive, suggesting a high-flying, aggressive style of play.

The Bengal Warriorz, on the other hand, are very much dependent upon Devank Dalal, to click into gear. Bengal's recent form shows inconsistency, making them an unpredictable side.

The momentum factor currently favors Dabang Delhi K.C., who tend to perform better in high-pressure situations and have a more balanced raiding attack when their support raiders perform.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi K.C. to win against Bengal Warriorz

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar

