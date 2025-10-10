Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 75 GUJ vs DEL Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC

Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 75 sets the stage for a crucial inter-zonal clash as the Gujarat Giants take on the high-flying Dabang Delhi K.C. Both teams have met earlier in the season, with Delhi emerging victorious, giving this reverse fixture significant psychological weight.

The Giants will be desperate for revenge and a momentum-changing win to climb up the ranks in the points table, while Dabang Delhi will aim to maintain their dominance and hold its position at the top of the points table.

Dabang Delhi K.C., under the dynamic leadership of their star raider Ashu Malik, is known for its strong offensive output and a surprisingly solid defense featuring experienced campaigners. The Gujarat Giants, captained by the defensive powerhouse Mohammad Reza Shadloui, rely on a tactical and disciplined defense to shut down opponents, though their raiding unit needs to fire consistently.

Ahead of this mid-season encounter, here's a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 75, PKL 2025

Date: October 10, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Form Guide in PKL 2025

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W W L W L

Dabang Delhi K.C. (DEL): L W W W W

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Predicted Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Rakesh, Ankit, Lucky, Mohammad Reza Shadloui (c), Harish, Nitin, Himanshu

Dabang Delhi K.C. (DEL): Ashu Malik (c), Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This contest is a fascinating clash of raiding might versus defensive resilience. Dabang Delhi K.C. has been lifted by the sensational form of Ashu Malik, whose raids often yield multiple points. The Delhi defense, featuring the consistent Surjeet Singh, is capable of holding its own. However, their recent loss against the Bengal Warriorz shows that they can be vulnerable.

The Gujarat Giants have one of the league's most aggressive defenders in their captain, Mohammad Reza Shadloui, and their success hinges entirely on their defensive unit's performance against the potent Delhi attack. Their raiders, Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya, need to match Ashu Malik's output to keep the game competitive.

Historically, Gujarat has struggled against Delhi since PKL Season 8, including a loss earlier this season by a 38-28 margin. Expect that trend to continue.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi K.C. to win against Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

