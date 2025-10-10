Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 76 BEN vs MUM Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba

Match 76 of Pro Kabaddi League presents a thrilling clash between two teams with a deep history in the league, Bengal Warriorz and U Mumba. Both teams will be looking to solidify their position in the middle of the table as the league phase enters a crucial stage.

For Bengal Warriorz, a victory would continue their upward momentum, especially after a recent morale-boosting win, while U Mumba will be desperate to put behind their inconsistent form and secure a valuable win against a tricky opponent.

Bengal Warriorz, often spearheaded by the explosive raiding of their captain, Devank, are known for their high-scoring attack. However, their defense, despite showing moments of brilliance from corners like Nitesh Kumar and Ashish, has been inconsistent.

U Mumba, on the other hand, relies on a sturdy defense, often marshaled by captain Sunil Kumar and bolstered by corner defender Rinku. Their raiding unit, which has seen the emergence of Sandeep in the absence of an injured Ajit Chouhan, needs to consistently deliver.

Historically, U Mumba holds a significant advantage in their head-to-head encounters, making this a challenging fixture for the Warriorz, who will be keen to overturn this trend.

Ahead of this mid-season encounter, here's a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba, Match 76, PKL 2025

Date: October 10, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2025

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): W L L W L

U Mumba (MUM): L W W L L

Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba Predicted Playing 7s

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): Devank (C), Nitesh Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Himanshu Narwal, Parteek, Manprit, Ashish

U Mumba (MUM): Sandeep, Rinku, Sunil Kumar (C), Anil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Raghav, Lokesh Ghosliya

Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This match is a classic contest between Bengal’s aggressive raiding and U Mumba’s robust defense. The Bengal Warriorz's primary strength is their star raider Devank, who has been in sensational form, often single-handedly steering the team's attack. The supporting raiders like Manprit and Himanshu Narwal will need to step up and ensure Devank is not overburdened.

U Mumba's defensive unit, with captain Sunil Kumar and Rinku, can shut down any raiding unit on their day, but their recent string of losses suggests a dip in form and a lack of consistency. Their raider Sandeep has shown promise but will face a tough challenge from the Warriorz's corner defenders.

Historically, U Mumba has dominated this fixture, having won 15 out of 22 encounters against the Warriorz (5 wins for Bengal, 2 ties). However, Bengal's current form, especially their recent win against a top team, gives them a significant confidence boost.

If Devank fires and the defensive corners of Bengal can hold their own, the Warriorz have a strong chance. Given the current momentum, the match is expected to be closely fought, but Bengal Warriorz look slight favorites due to their consistent attacking performance.

Prediction: Bengal Warriorz to win against U Mumba

Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

