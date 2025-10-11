Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 77 BEN vs JAI Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live-Streaming Details for Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 77 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is set to feature a high-voltage clash between the Bengaluru Bulls and the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both teams are hovering in the middle of the points table, making this an extremely important fixture as the race for the playoff spots intensifies.

For the Bulls, a victory would cement their place in the top half, especially after a recent morale-boosting win, while the Pink Panthers will be desperate to snap a recent streak of losses and return to winning ways against a formidable opponent.

The Bengaluru Bulls have been relying heavily on the sensational raiding form of their overseas star, Alireza Mirzaian, who has been delivering Super 10s consistently. Their defense, marshaled by captain Yogesh and corner defender Deepak Sankar, has shown moments of brilliance, including recent High 5s, but needs to maintain consistency against a balanced raiding unit.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, the inaugural champions, rely on the explosive raiding of Nitin Kumar, but his efforts often lack strong support. The Panthers' defense, featuring the Iranian import Reza Mirbagheri and captain Nitin Rawal, is known for its discipline but has struggled for consistency in their recent outings. They will need a cohesive defensive effort to contain the Bulls' in-form raiders.

Historically, Jaipur Pink Panthers hold a slight edge in the overall head-to-head record, setting the stage for a compelling battle where history meets current form.

Ahead of this thrilling mid-season encounter, here's a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 77, PKL 2025

Date: October 11, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2025

Bengaluru Bulls (BEN): W L L W L

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L L W L W

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls (BEN): Yogesh (c), Aashish, Sanjay, Akash, Alireza, Satyappa, Deepak Sankar

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Deepanshu Khatri, Aashish, Ali Samadi, Nitin Kumar, Nitin Rawal (c), Sahil Sethpal, Reza Mirbagheri

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This match is essentially a contest between the Bulls' relentless attack and the Panthers' capable but currently inconsistent defensive unit.

Historically, Jaipur holds a narrow 11-10 edge over Bengaluru in 23 encounters (with two ties). However, considering the current momentum and the explosive form of Alireza, the Bulls look like a more stable unit heading into this fixture.

If the Bulls' corners, Yogesh and Deepak Sankar, can keep the Panthers' main raider quiet, Bengaluru should be able to edge out a win in what is expected to be a closely fought battle.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

