Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 81 PAT vs HAR Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

Match 81 of Pro Kabaddi 2025 features an exciting encounter between the three-time champions Patna Pirates and the reigning champions Haryana Steelers.

Ad

Both teams are intensely competitive, with this match serving as a highly-anticipated rematch of last year's final. They will be battling for crucial points to solidify their positions as the league stage moves into its final leg.

Patna Pirates, led by their new captain, defender Ankit Jaglan, will look to avenge their recent losses to the Steelers. Their attack is very strong, relying heavily on the raiding sensation Ayan, who is currently among the top raiders of the season.

Ad

Trending

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, are a well-balanced unit with an in-form defence and consistent raiding. The form of their raider Shivam Patare, who clinched 15 points in their last face-off, and the leadership of captain Jaideep Kuldeep will be crucial. This contest is a fascinating tactical battle between Patna's explosive raiding and Haryana's superior team consistency.

The Pro Kabaddi League head-to-head record is heavily in favour of the Haryana Steelers, who have dominated the Pirates in their recent encounters, including the final last season. This gives the Steelers a significant psychological edge, but the Pirates will be eager to prove a point with their refreshed squad.

Ad

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Match 81, PKL 2025

Date: October 13, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2025

Patna Pirates (PAT): L W L L W

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L L L L L

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Predicted Playing 7s

Patna Pirates (PAT): Ayan Lohchab, Maninder Singh, Ankit Jaglan (c), Hamid, Deepak Singh, Balaji Dhanabal, Sudhakar

Ad

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Vishal Tate, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep Dahiya (c), Neeraj, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This encounter is expected to be a close, high-intensity affair. The Patna Pirates are heavily reliant on Ayan and Maninder Singh to deliver Super 10s, as their defence has struggled for consistency this season, ranking among the lower half of the league in successful tackle percentage. The Pirates' path to victory depends on Ayan replicating his blistering form and their corners and covers finding their rhythm early in the match to win All-Outs.

Ad

The Haryana Steelers, known for their disciplined approach under coach Manpreet Singh, excel with a balanced unit. Their raiding trio of Vinay, Shivam Patare, and Naveen Kumar is capable of consistent returns, while their defensive core of Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal is formidable. The Steelers have historically managed to contain the primary raiders of the Pirates, and they will look to employ a similar strategy here.

Given the Steelers' recent dominance over the Pirates and their strong defensive unit, which excels in crucial moments, they hold a marginal advantage. However, if Patna's star raiders perform to their potential, they can certainly cause an upset.

Ad

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win a competitive match.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More