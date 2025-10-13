Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 82 MUM vs UPY Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas

The second match of the night on Monday, October 13 in Pro Kabaddi 2025 features an exciting clash as U Mumba takes on the UP Yoddhas. Both teams have a history of tight battles and will be desperate for a victory to improve their positions in the highly competitive league table, with U Mumba aiming to solidify a playoff spot and the Yoddhas looking for a late comeback.

Ad

U Mumba come into this match relying on their solid defensive unit, anchored by the formidable corner duo of Sunil Kumar and Rinku. Their raiding department, featuring the dynamic Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and star raider Ajit Chouhan, provides them with a balanced attack.

The UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, boast a powerful raiding unit consisting Guman Singh who gained 14 crucial raid points in the last match against Gujarat Giants. They will look to the experience of their star raider and the consistent support of Bhavani Rajput.

Ad

Trending

The head-to-head record between these two teams in Pro Kabaddi is nearly even, with the Yoddhas having a slight advantage in total wins, promising a closely fought contest. The key battle will be between U Mumba's experienced defence against the attacking prowess of the UP Yoddhas.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Match 82, PKL 2025

Ad

Date: October 13, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2025

U Mumba (MUM): W L W W L

UP Yoddhas (UPY): L L L L L

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Predicted Playing 7s

U Mumba (MUM): Sandeep, Rinku, Sunil Kumar (c), Anil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Raghav, Lokesh Ghosliya

Ad

UP Yoddhas (UPY): Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh, Ashu Singh, Shivam, Mahender Singh, Sumit (c), Gagan

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This match is likely to be a test of U Mumba's defensive grit against the UP Yoddhas' star power in raiding. U Mumba's core strength lies in their corners and their cover chain. If this defensive quartet clicks, they can limit the Yoddhas' main raiders and open up the game for Zafardanesh and Chouhan.

Ad

The UP Yoddhas will need a Super 10 effort from their primary raider. Their defence, though capable, has been inconsistent and will be tested by the balanced attack of U Mumba. For the Yoddhas to win, their raiders must ensure minimal time is spent off the mat.

Considering U Mumba's slightly better overall form and their ability to perform in high-stakes matches, they hold a slender edge. The game will be decided by which defence holds its nerve in the final 10 minutes.

Ad

Prediction: U Mumba to win a closely fought contest.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More