Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 83 PAT vs GUJ Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live-Streaming Details for Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants

Match 83 of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will see the three-time champions, Patna Pirates, who are currently placed at the bottom of the league table, clash with the Gujarat Giants, who are placed 9th. Both teams are desperately in need of points, with the Pirates fighting for survival and the Giants looking to climb into the top half.

Patna Pirates' season has been saved only by the individual brilliance of their young raider, Ayan, who has consistently scored Super 10s but lacks sufficient support from the rest of the raiding unit. The absence of a veteran leader like Sachin Tanwar has been strongly felt. The Giants, on the other hand, boast a very strong defensive lineup, anchored by veterans and young all-rounders.

This match will be a classic contest between Patna’s solo raiding threat and Gujarat’s collective defensive strategy. Ahead of this superb encounter, here's a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, Match 83, PKL 2025

Date: October 14, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2025

Patna Pirates (PAT): L L W L L

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L W W L W

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Predicted Playing 7s

Patna Pirates (PAT): Ayan Lohchab, Maninder Singh, Ankit Jaglan (c), Hamid, Deepak Singh, Balaji Dhanabal, Sudhakar

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Rakesh, Ankit, Lucky, Mohammad Reza Shadloui (c), Harish, Nitin, Himanshu

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This encounter is critical for both teams, as a loss for the Pirates would sink them deeper into last place. The Patna Pirates will be relying almost entirely on the red-hot form of Ayan, who has shown incredible consistency even in the face of heavy team losses.

The rest of the raiding unit, including Sudhakar and Rohit Gulia, must step up to prevent the pressure from falling solely on Ayan during Do-or-Die raids. The defence, led by Ankit, has a low tackle success rate and is a major concern.

The Gujarat Giants will look to exploit the Pirates' defensive vulnerabilities. The core strength of the Giants lies in their tackling. The raiders, Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya, have enough firepower to keep the scoreboard moving.

Given the significant gap in form and table position, and Patna's reliance on one main raider against a well-structured Gujarat defence, the Gujarat Giants hold the advantage. If the Giants can successfully nullify Ayan, they should secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win today's match

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

