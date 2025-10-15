Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 87 GUJ vs TAM Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

The third and final match of the triple-header on October 15, 2025, will see a thrilling clash as the Gujarat Giants lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas in Match 87 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025. Both teams are fighting hard to secure a spot in the top half of the table, with the Giants aiming to continue their recent resurgence and the Thalaivas looking to capitalize on their strong raiding talent.

The match is a classic contrast: Gujarat Giants, with their focus on a strong defensive spine led by Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui, against the firepower of the Tamil Thalaivas' raiding unit, which features star raider Arjun Deshwal.

The head-to-head record is closely balanced, promising another neck-and-neck contest. Here is a detailed preview, including the predicted starting 7s, match prediction, and where to catch all the live action.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 87, PKL 2025

Date: October 15, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2025

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W L W W L

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L W L W

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Rakesh, Ankit, Lucky, Mohammad Reza Shadloui (c), Harish, Nitin, Himanshu

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Arjun Deshwal (c), Suresh, Ronak, Rohit, Aashish, Yogesh, Nitesh Kumar

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

The contest boils down to the battle between the Tamil Thalaivas' star-studded raiding line-up and the formidable Gujarat Giants' defence.

For the Tamil Thalaivas, the onus is on their primary raider Arjun Deshwal, to consistently deliver points. The success of their raiders will depend heavily on neutralizing Shadloui's influence in the left corner. If their raiders can maintain a high strike rate and avoid getting All-Out, the Thalaivas' relatively solid defensive corners, Nitesh Kumar and Sahil Gulia, should be able to hold their ground against Gujarat’s main raider, Rakesh.

The Gujarat Giants have shown recent improvement, often driven by heroic performances from Shadloui, both in defence and a surprise attack. Their strategy will be clear: rely on their defensive unit to inflict Super Tackles and restrict the Thalaivas' multi-pronged attack. The form of Rakesh will be critical, especially as he tends to fade in the second half of matches.

Given the sheer star power in the raiding department for the Tamil Thalaivas, they hold a marginal advantage. While Gujarat's defence is strong, the continuous pressure from Arjun Deshwal is difficult to contain for a full 40 minutes. Expect a high-scoring thriller that could go down to the wire.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win today's match

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

