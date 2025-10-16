Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 88 BEN vs PAT Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

The action in Pro Kabaddi League 2025 continues at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi, with the first match of Thursday, October 16, being a high-octane clash between the Bengaluru Bulls and the Patna Pirates in what marks the 88th match of the season.

Both teams have a storied rivalry and are desperately looking to gather crucial league points. The Bengaluru Bulls, known for their aggressive raiding, will rely on their key raiders to breach the three-time champions' defence. Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates, a side with a mix of veteran experience and young talent will look to their collective strength, particularly in defence, to put the brakes on the Bulls' offense and secure a much-needed victory.

This fixture promises a fiercely contested battle as both sides look to solidify their position on the points table. Ahead of this key encounter, here’s a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Match 88, PKL 2025

Date: October 16, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2025 (Last 5 Matches)

Bengaluru Bulls (BEN): W W W L L

Patna Pirates (PAT): L L L W L

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Predicted Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls (BUL): Yogesh (c), Akash Shinde, Aashish Malik, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Deepak Sankar

Patna Pirates (PAT): Ayan Lohchab, Maninder Singh, Ankit Jaglan (c), Hamid, Deepak Singh, Balaji Dhanabal, Sudhakar

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Match 88 Prediction

The rivalry between these two teams is historically a tough one, with the Patna Pirates generally holding the head-to-head advantage in the Pro Kabaddi League. However, current season form and recent match-ups suggest a close contest.

The Bengaluru Bulls have shown moments of brilliance, particularly with the all-round performance of their young raiding unit led by players like Alireza and Akash. The Pirates rely heavily on the raiding prowess of Maninder Singh, who is complemented by young raiders Ayan and Sudhakar. Crucially, the Pirates' defence has been inconsistent, and they need a strong showing from their cover and corner combinations to secure the win.

Given the Bulls' recent win against the Pirates earlier in the season and their balanced squad, they enter this match with a slight edge in momentum.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win a tightly-fought contest.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

