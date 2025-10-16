Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 89 TEL vs MUM Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

The second match on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi, features a rivalry renewed as the Telugu Titans lock horns with U Mumba in Match 89 of Pro Kabaddi 2025.

The Telugu Titans, despite having star power, are working to find consistency and put together a strong run of victories to climb the points table. Their raiding unit will be critical in dismantling a historically strong U Mumba defense. On the other side, U Mumba, known for their solid defensive structure and a balanced attacking line will look to maintain their competitive edge and ensure they finish the Delhi leg with maximum points.

This promises to be an intense contest between the Titans' offensive firepower and U Mumba's defensive grit. Ahead of this key encounter, here’s a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Match 89, PKL 2025

Date: October 16, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2025 (Last 5 Matches)

Telugu Titans (TEL): L W W W W

U Mumba (MUM): L W L W W

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Predicted Playing 7s

Telugu Titans (TEL): Shubham Shinde, Bharat Hooda, Avi Duhan, Chetan Sahu, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Ankit

U Mumba (MUM): Sandeep, Rinku, Sunil Kumar (c), Anil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Raghav, Lokesh Ghosliya

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Match 89 Prediction

Historically, U Mumba has held a better overall head-to-head record against the Telugu Titans. However, the Titans have been impressive in recent seasons and have shown they can outperform U Mumba, winning their most recent meeting earlier in Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba relies on a robust defense featuring captain Sunil Kumar and Rinku, with the raiding department being led by Ajit Chouhan. Their ability to execute Super Tackles and keep the opposition quiet in the second half often defines their matches.

The Telugu Titans’ game plan revolves around their star raider and crucial support from raiders like Ashish Narwal and the all-rounder Vijay Malik. For the Titans to succeed, their corner combination of Krishan Dhull and Vijay Malik must fire in the defense.

Considering U Mumba's balanced setup and a typically disciplined defensive unit, they might be better suited to handle the pressure of a late-season contest.

Prediction: U Mumba is expected to win in a tightly contested match.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

