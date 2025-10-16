The final match of the triple-header on Thursday, October 16, 2025, in Delhi, will see UP Yoddhas go head-to-head with the defending champions, Haryana Steelers, in Match 90 of Pro Kabaddi League 2025.

UP Yoddhas have demonstrated a resurgence lately, leaning heavily on the combined raiding strength of Guman Singh and Gagan Gowda, with veteran defender Sumit marshalling the defense. They will aim to continue their winning streak and make a push for the playoff spots.

The Haryana Steelers, led by captain Jaideep Dahiya, have a balanced team with multiple raiding options like Vinay and the experienced Naveen Kumar. They will be focused on consolidating their position in the top half of the table.

This match is set to be a classic high-stakes battle between the Yoddhas' aggressive raiding and the Steelers' all-round strength. Ahead of this key encounter, here’s a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 90, PKL 2025

Date: October 16, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2025 (Last 5 Matches)

UP Yoddhas (UPY): W W L L L

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W L L L L

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Predicted Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas (UPY): Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh, Ashu Singh, Shivam, Mahender Singh, Sumit (c), Gagan

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Vishal Tate, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep Dahiya (c), Neeraj, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Match 90 Prediction

The head-to-head record between the two teams is close, with Haryana Steelers holding a slight edge. Their previous meeting in PKL 2025 was a thrilling comeback victory for the Steelers (37-32), highlighting their ability to perform under pressure.

UP Yoddhas’ strategy will rely on their main raiders Guman Singh and Gagan Gowda to breach the solid cover defense of the Steelers, led by Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal. The form of their star defender, Sumit, will be essential for keeping the Steelers' multiple raiders in check.

Haryana Steelers boast a potent raiding unit, with Vinay and the in-form Shivam Patare being crucial, backed by the experience of Naveen Kumar. Their defense is one of the most reliable in the league.

Given their recent victory against the Yoddhas and their strong defensive backbone, they might have a slight advantage in controlling the tempo of the game.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are marginally favored to win this high-intensity contest.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

