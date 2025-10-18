Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 96 JAI vs BEN Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz

In the final match of the triple-header on Saturday, October 18, 2025, the Season 1 and reigning champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI), will take on the Season 7 winners, Bengal Warriorz (BEN), in Match 96 of Pro Kabaddi League 2025.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are a team in mixed form, showcasing moments of defensive brilliance but struggling for consistency. Their raiding is heavily reliant on the young sensation Nitin Kumar, who will need strong support to breach the experienced Bengal defense. They will be looking to bounce back quickly and consolidate a spot in the top half of the table.

Bengal Warriorz have had an up-and-down campaign, largely riding on the exceptional raiding form of their captain, Devank. While their main raider consistently delivers Super 10s, the performance of the support raiders and defense remain key concerns. A win is crucial for the Warriorz to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

This contest is set to be a classic raider-vs-raider battle, featuring two of the league's top young stars. Ahead of this key encounter, here’s a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz, Match 96, PKL 2025

Date: October 18, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Form Guide in Pro Kabaddi 2025 (Last 5 Matches)

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W L L L L

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): L W L L W

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Predicted Playing 7s in Pro Kabaddi League 2025

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Deepanshu Khatri, Ali Choubtarash, Aashish, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Rawal (c),

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): Devank (c), Nitesh Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Himanshu Narwal, Parteek, Manprit, Ashish

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Match 96 Pro Kabaddi League Prediction

The overall head-to-head record between the two teams is incredibly tight, with both teams having 10 wins and one tie in their 21 encounters. However, the recent trend favors the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have been dominant since Season 9, including a 45-41 victory in their first meeting of PKL 2025.

The key for Jaipur will be to use their defense, led by the corner combination of Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar, to execute successful tackles on Devank, who has been carrying the Bengal raiding unit. Jaipur's raider, Nitin Kumar, is a proven match-winner and will seek to exploit any weaknesses in the Warriorz' cover defense.

For Bengal, the sheer volume of points from Devank keeps them in every match. However, the team needs a significant defensive effort from their corners, Ankit and Ashish, to contain Nitin Kumar. If Devank’s support raiders can contribute effectively, it could make the difference.

Considering the Pink Panthers' recent superiority in this fixture and their successful performance against the Warriorz earlier this season, they are better positioned to clinch a victory, provided their defense holds its own.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are marginally favoured to win this contest.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

